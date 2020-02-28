Author Rhys Bowen introduced us to Lady Georgiana Rannoch and Darcy O’Mara several years ago and has entertained readers since with their on-again, off-again relationship, the countless bodies they find, and the changing world in which they live.
Her latest book is Love and Death Among the Cheetahs.
It’s now the mid-1930s and Lady Georgiana and Darcy have finally married. Even with King George V and Queen Mary in attendance and the royal princesses Elizabeth and Margaret as bridesmaids, the young couple managed to keep their ceremony low key and meaningful.
With the wedding over, Georgiana and Darcy head to Kenya for a honeymoon in Happy Valley.
Such an exotic locale was Darcy’s suggestion, and Georgiana was delighted. Eager to explore the countryside and see lions, elephants, and zebras in their native land, she looks forward to a trip filled with new people, new sights, new ideas, and no murder victims.
But such is not to be.
Almost immediately Georgiana begins to suspect Darcy’s presence in Kenya has more to do with his secret work for the British government. And when the future King Edward VIII and his paramour, Wallis Simpson, both arrive separately at the home of their hosts, Georgiana smells a rat.
But even with such possibilities, she isn’t overly angry and certainly plans to enjoy her time in Africa as much as possible. However, she hadn’t counted on two things.
First, she learns that the residents of Happy Valley, extremely wealthy upper-class English men and women—live a thoroughly decadent lifestyle, one that includes cocaine and wife-swapping. Although she finds such things repugnant, Georgiana does her best to rise above the occasion.
Worse than the wild parties and rampant infidelity, though, is the cold-blooded murder of Lord Cheriton. Yes, he’s a boorish and repugnant fellow, but no one deserves a spear through the chest and his body left for nearby lions to devour.
Nearly every resident of Happy Valley is willing to go to great lengths to keep many, many secrets, and some even try to pass off Cheriton’s death as either an accident or the result of an attack by a rogue lion.
However, Georgiana and Darcy stay the course and, at great danger to themselves, uncover the shocking and heartbreaking truth.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Love and Death Among the Cheetahs, along with Bowen’s other works. All are riveting reads.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
