Philippa Gregory long ago established herself as one of today’s premier novelists.
She is recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities on women’s history and will be recognized as the author of such riveting historical novels as The Last Tudor and The Other Boleyn Girl.
Her newest work is Tidelands, and in her Afterword, Gregory says of the Tidelands’ family, “...it’s going to be, I hope, a big series, starting with this novel set in an obscure and isolated area of England during the English Civil War, tracing the family through the Restoration, through enlightenment, and empire...”
I can’t wait for the subsequent novels!
Tidelands opens on Midsummer Eve in 1648, with England in the grip of a Civil War between a renegade king and a rebellious parliament. As the months pass, the struggle oozes into every corner of the kingdom, even to the remote tidelands, the marshy landscape of the south coast.
Alinor, the principal character, is a descendant of wise women, itself a dangerous thing in the days when people feared witchcraft and quickly burned those deemed practitioners of the black arts. Even so, Alinor waits in the graveyard under a full moon seeking a ghost who will declare her free from her missing, abusive husband.
Instead of receiving her freedom, however, she meets James, a young man on the run, and shows him the secret ways across the treacherous marsh to freedom. In doing so, she unknowingly starts on a disastrous path herself.
Alinor is different from most of her neighbors. She is ambitious and determined to survive. Abject poverty and hunger are never far from her door, but she has many talents. She’s a skilled herbalist, which many associated with witchcraft are known to be. She also bakes, sells eggs, and does whatever she can to better life for herself and her two children.
As she slowly rises in success, she finds herself envied and even feared by the villagers, who stand ready to accuse her of witchcraft.
It’s a dangerous time for a woman to be different.
Tidelands is a novel that readers want to read in one sitting, fascinated by the twists and turns of Alinor’s life.
Run, don’t walk, to Stokely Memorial Library now and check out this wonderful work.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokley Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
