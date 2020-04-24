It’s 1929 in London, just before the Great Crash that would plunge the world into the Great Depression, when Kate Shackleton received a surprising summons to Great Scotland Yard.
Thus opens Frances Brody’s latest mystery The Body on the Train.
It seems there had been a murder and her services as a detective were needed.
The body of a man arrived on a special train from Yorkshire along with a trainload of fresh rhubarb. The body had been placed in a sack and loaded onto the rail car with the produce, only to be discovered upon the train’s arrival in London.
There is absolutely no clue as to the man’s identity. After hitting a dead end, Scotland Yard admitted defeat and called in Kate.
However, all her fount of local knowledge and her superior investigative skills are hampered by Scotland Yard’s insistence on discretion in the matter.
There had been much political unrest in the Yorkshire coalfields, and many feared the possibility of a revolution, similar to the one which had overthrown Russia’s ruling family just a decade earlier.
Kate does learn there’s been another murder. An elderly woman who kept a shop in a nearby village had been found brutally murdered there, and a young man now sits in jail awaiting trial for her murder.
Neat and tidy—so much so that Kate becomes convinced of the young man’s innocence and believes the police have the wrong man. She also becomes more and more sure that the two murders are connected. She just doesn’t know in what way.
By now Kate has landed herself in a nest of vipers. The real killer remains at large and free to kill again (which he does!). He also tampers with Kate’s car and causes her to crash and narrowly escape serious injury and death herself.
Even though Scotland Yard has now ended their contract with Kate, she perseveres and once again follows the trails of murder to a surprising conclusion.
Stokely Memorial Library now has The Body on the Train, along with Brody’s earlier works in the series.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
