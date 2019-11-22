Occasionally I’m drawn to a book simply by its title, and such was the case when I ran across The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs recently at the bookstore.
Katherine Howe, a New York Times bestselling novelist, tells the story of Connie Goodwin, a New England professor, whose experitse lies in the history of the Salem witchcraft trials.
She’s on track to earn tenure at Northeastern and has made quite a name for herself through her studies of home recipes and medicines and the women fluent in those skills.
She’s also a direct descendant of Deliverance Dane, a woman tried for witchcraft in Salem, and of many women with more than magical abilities.
Her relationship with Sam reaches a crisis when she discovers she pregnant. Because of a hint from her mother and clues from her research, Connie realizes with horror that she must solve the mystery behind a centuries-old deadly cycle in order to save Sam’s life.
To tell this story, Howe alternates chapters between Livvy Haseltine’s voyage to America in the 1660s to escape the family’s accusers of witchcraft in England and Connie’s modern day life in New England.
Along with way the reader learns much about this remarkable period in colonial history as well as bits of information about the practice of witchcraft in the South, particularly in New Orleans and South Carolina.
I’ll be the first to admit The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs is not the type of book I normally read, but I’ll also be the first to admit that I’m glad I was drawn to this novel. Perhaps one might say it possessed a magical hold over me as I read “just one more chapter” to see what happens next.
Stokely Memorial Library now has The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs. I hope you’ll give it a read.
