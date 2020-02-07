Many will recall the horrible troubles which beset Northern Ireland and England in the 1960s and 1970s. Rooted deep in their history, issues included Protestant versus Catholic.
In his latest work featuring Dr. Fingal O’Reilly, An Irish Country Family, author Patrick Taylor continues telling the stories of a cast of characters in Balleybucklebo, where O’Reilly has served as a general practitioner for over three decades.
Now with the practice is Dr. Barry Laverty, who chose family medicine over a specialty.
Taylor’s An Irish Country Family shifts from Laverty’s days in medical school in 1963 to present-day 1969. Readers watch as Laverty moves closer and closer to his decision to become a general practitioner. We also, in the present day of 1969, ache with Barry and his wife Sue and their infertility issues.
Meanwhile, it’s April of 1969 and work nears completion on Dun Bwee, the cottage home of Donal Donnelly, his wife Julie, and their three daughters. Their home had burned at Christmas, the family barely escaped with their lives. Through the generosity of the village, Dun Bwee is nearing complete restoration, and Bertie Bishop, a local builder and community leader, suggests a community-wide celebration when the Donnelly family moves it.
Bishop points out the event will show “poor ould Ulster’s” citizens that it is possible for people of different religions to live in the same community peacefully. The event will also be a surprise for the Donnelly family.
Another story line follows the journey Barry and Sue take in their efforts to start a family. The year 1969 has brought advanced studies in infertility and possible ways to overcome it. However, the many doctor visits, tests, scopes, and exploratory surgery are taking a toll on Sue’s mental state, and she considers the possibility of adoption.
As always, death is a part of the village life. Emer McCarthy’s lung cancer returns with a vengeance and soon she receives the news that her days on earth are “just a matter of time.” Barry and Final, longtime friends as well as doctors, can’t help but be emotionally touched by her noble acceptance of the news.
In the 1963 portion of the book, we see Barry become emotionally attached to “Rusky,” a patient with an unusual blood disorder. While cautioned by older and wiser doctors not to become friends with his patients, Barry ignores their advice and continues to visit the old fellow on a regular basis.
Rusky’s death is sudden, and Barry grieves much as a family member would do. It’s a good lesson for him.
And so, Taylor has again set the stage for his saga of life in Balleybucklebo. Life, of course, is ever-changing, as other parts of Ireland experience the bloodbaths brought by IRA bombings, but, at least for now, O’Reilly, Laverty, and their fellow citizens remain aloof from such things.
Stokely Memorial Library now has An Irish Country Family added to their collection of Patrick Taylor’s works. Like the others, it is riveting.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
