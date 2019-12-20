The Christmas season brings many things: church plays and cantatas, the long-awaited Christmas break from school, Black Friday shopping sprees, special Christmas dishes, parades, Nativity scenes, and books.
Books?
Yes, books. Many writers delight their readers with new books, often with a Christmas setting or theme, just in time for the holidays. One of these is Donna Andrews, whose sixth such offering is Owl Be Home for Christmas.
It’s the twenty-sixth book featuring Meg Langslow, noted blacksmith, wife of a local university professor, and mother of a set of rambunctious twin boys.
She’s also the granddaughter of Dr. Blake, now in his 90s and a world renown scientist and ornithologist, who has organized Owl Fest, a scientific conference on owls, to be held at the elegant Caerphilly (Virginia) Inn just a few days before Christmas.
Fellow ornithologists have traveled from around the world for the event to discuss everything pertaining to owls: their habitat, eating habits, nesting successes, dangers of extinction, and whatever else fills an owl’s world.
With the large number of visitors attending, it looks as if Dr. Blake’s conference will be a hooting success, but then the weather goes from poor to foul to unbelievably horrible in a matter of hours.
A snow storm of historic proportions moves in, covering the entire eastern United States, closing airports, railroads, and highways, and trapping people just a few miles from their own homes.
But as long as the power stays on and Caerphylly Inn’s food supplies hold out, the conference goes on...that is until one of the meanest birdwatchers in the world is found murdered.
In a scene reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, no one, including the killer, can leave the inn. All Meg has to do is determine which of the wealth of suspects is the guilty party. And pretty much everyone there has a motive for the killing.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Owl Be Home for Christmas, along with Andrews’s earlier works, just in time for your holiday reading delight.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone are 423-623-3832.
