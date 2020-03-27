Victoria Thompson’s series featuring Elizabeth Miles, a former grifter and now the fiance of wealthy Gideon Bates, is set in New York City in the first part of the twentieth century. Latest in the series is City of Scoundrels, and perhaps no more timely mystery can be found on the shelves today. City of Scoundrels is set in New York City during the horrible flu pandemic of the World War I era.
It’s 1917, the United States has entered World War I, and Gideon awaits his draft notice to fight in the Great War.
Proud of her future husband’s commitment to his patriotic duty, Elizabeth is also terrified that her beloved will not return home. However, she vows to carry on with her work as normally as possible. Meanwhile, Gideon, a lawyer, devotes himself to preparing wills for soldiers before they ship out.
One such young fellow is Corporal Tom Preston of the U.S. Army. Unlike many of Gideon’s clients, Preston has a rather large estate to bequeath. Whereas in most cases such a will might be straightforward and easy, Preston’s is trickier.
He’s just married Rose, a woman he loves dearly, but one his family will never accept because of her low born background. Preston wants to make sure Rose and their unborn child are provided for if he does not return.
Shortly thereafter, word of Tom’s death is received. Gideon and Elizabeth then learn that when Rose identified herself to his family as Tom’s widow and heir, Tom’s signed copy (the only one) of the will has gone missing. Unless it is found and validated, Tom’s original will, which leaves everything to his older brother, will prevail and Rose and the unborn baby will be left penniless.
If she survives.
Terrifying threats have been leveled against her, and then she is physically assaulted by a large brute of a man whose efforts to strangle her are only thwarted by Elizabeth’s unexpected arrival.
As the influenza pandemic sweeps around the world and the war intensifies, Gideon and Elizabeth must work frantically to find Tom’s original will, identify those who wish Rose harm, and set to rights the wishes of the young soldier.
Easier said than done, especially after Gideon himself collapses with the flu.
Stokely Memorial Library now has City of Scoundrels, along with Thompson’s other works. Meticulously researched and precisely plotted, it is a gripping work, one that will be a must read for mystery lovers.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached at 423-623-3832. Currently, however, Cocke County’s four libraries: Cosby Community, Del Rio (Marie Ellison Memorial), Parrottsville, and Stokely Memorial are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to their reopening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.