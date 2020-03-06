The immigrant question echoes daily in television, radio, and newspaper reports. And did I fail to mention “Online” services?
In all these discussions, it seems to me, the immigrant questions of the past several hundred years have been ignored. If I’m not mistaken, the Mayflower passengers, of which we’re so proud, were illegal immigrants, too, arriving on the shores of Native American lands without a green card, a visa, or a passport. They had no jobs and set to work wresting away what was rightfully the property of the current residents.
From that point on, the newer arrivals faced the condemnation, prejudice, and even hatred of the established residents. Whatever the race or culture, once they arrived in America, they found themselves on the bottom of the totem pole.
The convicts who were sent to settle Georgia, the Catholic immigrants in Maryland, the starving Irish from the potato famine, Jews fleeing Hitler, the Vietnamese in the 1970s, and the Hispanics today all face the same challenges. And need I remind you of the thousands of slaves forced to “immigrate” from Africa?
This question forms the basis of Death of a New American by Mariah Fredericks, who also penned A Death of No Importance.
Fredericks’ latest work opens with mention of a recent wedding—that of a Hollywood legend in her late 60s to a 25-year-old former stripper. The pair had met in re-hab. A Presidential candidate who once starred in Hollywood films is among the guests.
The wedding had taken place at a New York resort, once a lavish baronial estate. The speaker’s mind is taken back to 1912 when another wedding of great importance had been held there. As the speaker recalls, “But death intervened.”
Jane Prescott, a lady’s maid, is the speaker. In 1912, she traveled to Long Island with the Benchley family for Louise Benchley’s wedding to William Tyler, a nephew of the mansion’s owner. It is a marriage of both convenience and love.
The Tylers have extreme wealth; the Benchley have fallen on hard times. But William and Louise have actually fallen in love.
Charles Tyler, owner of the mansion, has been famous for putting down New York’s notorious Italian Mafia, the Black Hand. To prove his fairness, he employees Italians at the estate, including Sophia, a beautiful young nanny to his two youngest children.
Although the household seems fraught with tension, mostly connected to wedding details, all seems well until the night Jane is awakened by screams from the nursery. Upon her arrival, she finds Sophia lying dead, her throat brutally slashed, and the baby Frederick screaming, but unharmed, on the floor.
Suspicion quickly falls on the Italian Mafia. The kidnapping of wealthy children was prevalent, and the police decide this was the result of such an attempt gone wrong.
But after Jane is asked to help investigate the matter from inside the household, she comes to realize that the killer had to have been a member of the family. The questions are Who?, How?, and Why”
Stokely Memorial Library now has Death of a New American. As you read it, I hope you consider the plights of immigrants the world over and perhaps be thankful that we are not in a situation that calls for us to flee our native lands in search of food, freedom, and safety.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
