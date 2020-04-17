Craig Shirley has made quite a name for himself as a Reagan scholar and the author of Reagan Rising, Rendezvous with Destiny, Regan’s Revolutions, Last Act, and December 1941. He was described by the London Telegraph as “the best of the Reagan biographers.”
He most recently turned his attention to Mary Ball Washington, the “mother of the Father of our country,” and his resulting biography of this fascinating woman is both eminently readable and highly entertaining.
Little primary evidence remains of this woman, described by some as the most “unlikely candidate” to become the mother of such a revolutionary figure as George Washington.
She was born into a family who had arrived in the Virginia colony several generations earlier and, when a young woman, married Augustine Washington, a wealthy planter and widower. George was the first of the couple’s six children.
Earlier biographies and tracts about Mary Ball Washington describe her relationship with her famous son in sometimes uncomplimentary terms.
Shirley begs to differ and using letters from Washington to his mother and letters from others who mention Mrs. Washington. Along with newspaper articles and other sources, Shirley pieces together a different story.
It’s no surprise that when the colonists rebelled, Mary Ball Washington remained loyal to King George III. After all, that sort of relationship is all she had ever known. Instead she devoted her time and energy to rearing her children (she had been left a young widow) and overseeing the operations of the family properties.
She also emerged as a woman immensely proud of her oldest son, but at the same time, one fearful for his safety, begging him to stay home and aloof from the growing troubles. Perhaps this struggle for independence from his mother helped George develop into the independent general who led the colonial forces to victory.
Mary Ball Washington, meanwhile, single-handedly reared her six children, and ran a large farm at a time when most young widows would have remarried quickly and turned such duties over to a man. She also grew spiritually and relied on George for periodic handouts to keep herself and her property afloat.
She lived an extremely long life for a woman of her era, dying of breast cancer in her early 80s.
Biographies such as this are extremely educational, but I learned something very unexpected from this one, something that connects many local people to the Washington family.
In 1805, James and Nancy (Campbell) Gray and their family moved to Cocke County from Madison County, Virginia. Madison County was formed from Culpeper County, which in turn was formed from Orange County. In other words, the Grays were from the same neck of the woods as the Washington and related families.
According to Shirley’s research, on October 25, 1738, Augustine Washington (father of George) purchased part of the estate of William Strother. This property included “the Place where Mr. Strother liv’d.”
It became known as Ferry Farm and the site of the famous story about George chopping down a cherry tree.
The connection locally comes through James Gray’s mother, the former Mary Ann Strother, who was of the same Strother family as the above named William. In other words, our family had the property where George Washington grew to maturity first!
Stokley Memorial Library now has Mary Ball Washington in its collection of biographies. For those interested in learning more about our colonial history, it is a must read.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokley Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached at 423-623-3832.
