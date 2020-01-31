Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Chris Valentine notched a win on Monday, January 27, in play at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Robin Williams placed second, followed by Eldon Mitchell in third. Three tables were played.
Community Center Bridge Club
Eldon Mitchell was top scorer on Wednesday, January 29, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Nancy Fox came in second, followed by Bruce Sluder, third, and Gloria Selby, fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.