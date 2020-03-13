COSBY—David Zellers of Cosby will travel to Washington, DC later this month with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform in Shift: A Festival of American Orchestras on the Kennedy Center mainstage.
The KSO is one of four orchestras chosen nationally to complete a mini-residency at the Kennedy Center.
The KSO’s performance, “Knoxville: Artists at Home,” will display the historic and present-day artistic culture of Knoxville to the national stage. The KSO will present a preview concert for the Knoxville community on their March Moxley Carmichael Masterworks performances March 19-20.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing March 26-28 in Washington.
Zellers, 25, is the son of David and Ruth Zellers of Cosby and teaches violin in Newport. He also plays with the Symphony of the Mountains in the Tri-Cities.
He was home-schooled and later graduated from Carson-Newman University in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.