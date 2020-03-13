GREENEVILLE—Leaders from the Greater Smoky Mountain Council of Regents,(GSMCR), a local committee of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), recently participated in welcoming 148 immigrants representing 51 countries, when they became new American Citizens at the U.S. Naturalization Ceremony.
The event occurred on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee. The number of oath takers was said to be the largest induction ceremony of new citizens held to date in Greene County.
The Regents who represented their home DAR Chapters were Sharon Nease and members Gayla Blazer and Tammy Williams of the William Cocke Chapter, Joyce Damon, Samuel Doak Chapter, and Jane Busdecker, Martha Dandridge Chapter.
The Regents,along with other local DAR members Jane Chambers, Carolyn Mitchell, Jane Guyett from Martha Dandridge Chapter, and Joyce Damon and Tracy Woods from Samuel Doak Chapter, distributed gift bags to each new American citizen. Miniature American flags were provided by the NSDAR North East Council of Regents to pin onto the newly sworn citizens’ jacket lapels.
Opening the program was Bill Darden, District Director for Congressman Phil Roe. Presiding over this solemn occasion and administering the American Oath of Allegiance was the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, United States District Court, Eastern Division of Tennessee.
His Honor welcomed and invited the immigrants to tell the stories about their journeys to become American citizens. Several people spoke about the honor of being granted inclusion in one of the greatest nations on earth. Afterward, many new citizens lined up outside the hall to register to receive their voting cards.
Naturalization ceremonies are open to the public and there is no charge for attendance. Family and friends of the new citizens also invited and welcome to attend to witness their loved one take the Oath of Allegiance. The atmosphere of these ceremonies is one of patriotism and pride.
Naturalization ceremonies are just one of the many community service projects that DAR members are so willing and proud to participate in. Activities that educate, promote, and bring honor to our ancestors who served in the Revolution are exactly what defines us as NSDAR members. Additionally, the NSDAR provides support for those seeking Naturalization by publishing and distributing the DAR Manual for Citizenship.
The manual is also used by the U.S. Bureau of Citizenship as a study guide to aide those seeking citizenship. Topics in the manual include the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, the U.S Constitution and the Bill of Rights to name a few.
The manual is available online at www.dar.org/nationalsociety/education/dar-manual6citizenship.
The William Cocke Chapter DAR is always happy to meet new potential members. If you believe that your ancestor may have provided a service or was enlisted in the military during the American Revolution, then the William Cocke Chapter of the NSDAR is interested in helping you to establish your eligibility for membership in the NSDAR. For more information contact: Sharon Nease at 423-623-4116 or email sharon.nease123@gmail.com.
