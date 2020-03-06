GREENEVILLE - The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership will host its 12th Antique Appraisal Fair and Antique Show Saturday, March 21, at Greeneville High School on Tusculum Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appraisals are from 9-2. Admission is free.
“It is with great excitement that the Tourism Department is once again hosting the Appraisal Fair in our community,” stated Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership. “This event has been recognized nationally and along with it, our community has been recognized. It is our way of promoting our antique stores, our history and our hospitality.”
The event will feature certified appraisers who will assess the value of antique treasures brought in by the public. A small fee of $5 per item will be charged for appraisals. Also featured at the event will be local and regional antique shops displaying and selling their wares throughout the day. Representatives from local museums and historical attractions will also be on hand to promote their attractions. The cost to have an antique booth at the Fair is $50, and all items must be antique or vintage.
Sponsors for this year’s Appraisal Fair are 95.5FM The Jewel, Back Porch Antiques, Baileyton Antique Mall, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greeneville Water Department, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City), MECO, Pinnacle Home Improvement, Print Distribution Services, Rodefer Moss & Co., The Greeneville Sun, and Bath Fitter.
The Antique Appraisal Fair & Show is a project of the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and is title sponsored by the Greeneville City School System. For questions or for more information on acquiring a booth, to sponsor the event or to volunteer, please contact Tammy Kinser, CTTP at the Partnership, 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisalFair.com.
