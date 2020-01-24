Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
The club did not meet on Monday, Jan. 20 because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Play will resume Monday, Jan. 27.
Community Center Bridge Club
Joan Britt had high score on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Christine Lovelace came in second and Gloria Selby, third. Rounding out the top four players was Bruce Sluder in fourth place.
