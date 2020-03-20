Many of you will recognize Barbara Cleverly, a British author now living in Cambridge, as the author of the Joe Sandilands series, including The Last Kashmiri Rose, named a New York Times Book of the Year.
She also has a new series featuring John Redfyre, a Cambridge policeman and formal rifleman in the Great War. First was Fallen Angels; her second and recently released is Invitation to Dine.
It’s 1924 and early summertime in Cambridge. The “bright young people” enjoy May Balls, punting on the Cam, flirting and dancing the tango.
But amid such happy activities lurks a murderer, one John Redfyre must find.
Early one morning, Redfyre’s dog discovers a corpse, neatly laid out atop an ancient tombstone in the graveyard adjoining Sr. Bede’s College. The dead man is wearing a great army coat and well-worn boots and, at first, appears to be a former soldier, down on his luck and viewing the world through an empty brandy bottle. The only clue is a card bearing the words “Invitation to Dine.”
The mystery deepens when the autopsy results show the fellow had been strangled and that his last meal included some unusual items.
Redfyre’s research reveals that this murder is one of several which have remained unsolved, all of which seem connected to a secret and sinister dining club at St. Bede’s.
Eventually the story leads Redfyre back in time to the Boer War, a cache of missing diamonds, and a killer who craftily plans each murder with the care and attention of a surgeon.
Invitation to Dine is now available at Stokely Memorial Library. Along with a well-plotted story, it also will educate readers as to the history of the Boer War and its effects on those involved.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
