Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Frances Mullen placed first in competition at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club on Monday, Feb. 24. Art Beil was second, and Duay O’Neil came in third. Three tables were played.
Community Center Bridge Club
Nancy Fox claimed a win on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in play at the Community Center Bridge Club. Joan Britt was second. Rounding out the top four players of the day were Robin Williams, third, and Eldon Mitchell, fourth.
