Jerrid Grant Lillard and Kayetlynn Michelle Lillard of Cosby announce the birth of their son Jasper Liam Lillard on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Newport Tennova Medical Center.
The baby weighed six pounds and ten ounces at birth.
Welcoming Jasper Liam home were his siblings: Javelynn Michelle, 6, Johnathan Daniel, 5, Josephine Vanessa, 3, and Jordyn Sophia, 23 months.
The baby’s grandparents are Randall Bruce Lillard, Sr., Cosby; Darlene Angela Halcomb, Rocky Top, TN; Mark Anthony Shelton, Newport, and Petra Eva Ryan, Petershausen, Germany.
Great-grandparents are Carroll Lillard, Peggy Lillard, Joseph Benoit, Violet Woodson, Frank Shelton, Rosemarie Shelton, James Spell, and Hanelore Hanesch.
