Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Art Beil had high score on Monday, Jan. 13, in play at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Chris Valentine placed second, and typing for third were Frances Mullen and Nancy Fox. Three tables were played.
Community Center Bridge Club
Judy Carter claimed a win on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Bruce Sluder came in second, followed by Christine Lovelace in third. Rounding out the top four players was Joan Britt in fourth. Three tables were played.
-+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.