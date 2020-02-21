Happy 98th birthday to Margret Smith
Buy Now

Margret Smith, seated left, was surprised with a birthday party Friday, Feb. 21, at Diana’s Beauty Shop in honor of her 98th birthday, which will be Tuesday, Feb. 25. She is the daughter of Wallace and Edith (Easterly) Proffitt and had one brother, the late Everette Ray Proffitt. She is the widow of Jack Chapman Smith. Mrs. Smith attended Asheville Teachers College. She began her teaching career at the one-room Harned Chapel School and later moved to Parrottsville School where she remained for her 43-year career. She is a life-long member of Harned Chapel United Methodist Church and takes pride in being the oldest customer at Town & Country Drugs. Cupcakes from Perfect Peace were served at Friday’s celebration. Seated, from left, are the honoree, Pam Renner, and Diane Lyles-Bailey. Standing from left are Lisa Talley Stuart, Diana Grooms, Rita Cope Messer, Sharon Brady, Marty Bailey, Robin Coakley, and Cindy Cates Webb.

 DUAY O'NEIL

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.