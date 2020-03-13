GREENEVILLE—The Greene County Partnership Tourism Department’s 12th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair and Show, set for Saturday, March 21, at Greeneville High School, will offer more than 45 booths filled with antique treasures available for purchase. Vendors from 18 cities in Tennessee and Virginia will be on hand.
Hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with appraisals offered from 9:00–2:00. Admission is free. There is a $5 fee per item to be appraised. Concessions will be available, and the Tourism Department of the Partnership will offer homemade cakes, cookies, pies, and breads for sale inside the venue.
The dealers include Albert and Sandra Davis with Davis Antiques from Clinton, TN, Iva Ferguson from Jonesborough, Billie McNamara with Mountainside Mercantile from Knoxville, and Debra Rush with Roseberry Creek Antiques from Corryton, TN. Additional vendors include Jerry Loveday with Loveday’s Antiques from Sevierville, Janet Keller with Pasttimes Antiques from Talbott, Elaine Jones with Willow Country Antiques from Blountville and Roxanne Dunn from Greeneville.
Rounding out the vendors are Andy Simon from Maryville, Nancy Bickmore with Primitives Plus from Greeneville, John Boyko with John’s Collectibles from Greeneville, Jolene Gillenwater from Fall Branch, Terry Reed with Back Porch Antiques from Greeneville, Harold Roth and Gracia Bobbitt from Knoxville, George E. Webb, Jr. with TN Books and Autographs from Rogersville, Lisa Stoner of Stoner Antiques from Johnson City, Judy Murray with The Heirloom Collection from Kingsport, and Tim and Christina Cable with Antiques Exchange from Jonesborough.
The slate of antique stores number Stan and Tammy Southerland with Made New from Parrottsville, James Leach with Canoe Point Traders from Townsend, John Gillespie from Bristol, Mike Barbera from Louisville, Paul Lucas from Gray, Zaria Simoni from Mosheim, Lynn and Bonnie Hartman with Mt. Pleasant Arts and Crafts from Greeneville, Calvin Patterson with Valley Antiques from Rocky Top, Bill Castle with Antiques Warehouse from Greeneville and Sharon Owens from Bristol, VA.
Several accredited appraisers will assess the value of antiques brought in by the public at a cost of $5 each. For each item a visitor pays to have appraised, their name will be entered into a drawing to win door prizes throughout the event. Additional tickets for the drawing may be purchased at the concession stand on the second level.
Title sponsor for the event is The Greeneville City Schools, and other sponsors include 95.5FM The Jewel, The Greeneville Sun, Back Porch Antiques, Baileyton Antique Market, Bath Fitter of Johnson City, Creamy Cup, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greeneville Water Commission, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City), MECO, Pinnacle Home Improvements, Print Distribution Services and Rodefer Moss & Co.
For more information on the event, call Tammy Kinser at the Partnership, 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisalFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.