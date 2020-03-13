Newport Duplicate Bridge Club

Sandy Carter swept top scores on Monday, March 9, at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club with Art Beil placing second. There was an unusual occurrence in that four players tied for third: Frances Mullen, Joan Britt, Eldon Mitchell, and Fran Masters. Three tables were played.

Community Center Bridge Club

Janet Porter claimed a win on Wednesday, March 11, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Gloria Selby placed second, and Eldon Mitchell came in third.

