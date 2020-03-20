CCHS Class of 1970 looking forward to September reunion
Members of the Cocke County High School Class of 1970 continue to plan for the 50-year reunion. Members of the class will gather at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center on September 5 for their Golden Anniversary celebration. At a planning meeting held Monday, March 16, at West End Baptist Church, were, seated from left, Edith Williams Parks, Phyllis Martin Scott, Elizabeth McNabb, and Ginni Walker Foust. Standing from left are Loretta Styles Ball, Missy Hemminger Biddle, and Karen Cureton Nelson.

 DUAY O'NEIL

