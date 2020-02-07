Newport Duplicate Bridge Club

Art Beil took a win on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Tied for second were Nancy Fox and Eldon Mitchell; another tie occurred for third place between Chris Valentine and Gloria Selby.

Community Center Bridge Club

Gloria Selby had high score on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Nancy Fox placed second, Christine Valentine, third, and Lou Strand, fourth. Three tables were played.

