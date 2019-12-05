Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Christine Lovelace and Nancy Fox tied for first place on Monday, December 2, in play at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. There was also a tie for second place between Joan Britt and Sandy Carter.
Community Center Bridge Club
Bruce Sluder notched a win on Wednesday, December 4, at the Community Center Bridge Club, with Janet Porter coming in second. Rounding out the top four scorers were Judy Carter, third, and Joan Britt, fourth. Three tables were played.
