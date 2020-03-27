NEWPORT—Miranda Smith, a Newport-native and a graduate of Cocke County High School, recently has had her debut psychological suspense novel published.
Some Days are Dark is about Olivia, a woman once accused of her husband’s murder. When the person who confessed to the crime is released, Olivia must fight to clear her name a second time.
The book is published by Bookouture, an imprint of Hachette, United Kingdom. Paperback, audiobook and digital formats will be available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers, including Apple. It has been on sale since March 16.
“I’m beyond thrilled to have a powerhouse publisher like Bookouture supporting my writing career,” Smith said via a press release. “Ruth Tross is an outstanding mentor, and I’m forever grateful to her for providing this opportunity. Some Days Are Dark explores the complexities of confession and tangled relationship dynamics in a Southern setting. I hope the book and its themes will resonate with readers.”
Earlier this week, Bookouture also announced that it had signed Smith for two more additional suspense novels. The company’s publishing director, Tross, signed the deal for the two additional psychological thrillers. Smith had already signed with the company for another book, which will publish in June 2020.
“I have absolutely loved working with Miranda on her debut novel, Some Days Are Dark, and her second book which is out in June,” Tross said in a release by the company. “She has such a gift for creating characters faced with extraordinary situations and dilemmas, and I’m thrilled to be publishing more stories that will keep readers on the edges of their seats, and wondering what choices they would make in the same circumstances.”
Smith said she was grateful for the additional opportunities to publish with Bookouture, after rave reviews of Some Days are Dark are flowing in since its release earlier this month.
“I’m thrilled to continue working with Ruth and the Bookouture team,” Smith said. “I’m grateful for their expertise, support and guidance. Together, I hope we can produce more suspenseful stories that readers will love.”
Smith graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2012. She is a former Newport Plain Talk staff writer and currently teaches English-Language Arts at Cosby High School. She lives in Newport with her husband, Chris, and her three children.
