Stokelys to celebrate wedding anniversary

Newport, TN (37821)

Today

Drizzle in the evening with steadier rain developing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Drizzle in the evening with steadier rain developing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.