Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
The club did not meet Monday because of President’s Day holiday.
Community Center Bridge Club
Duay O’Neil had high score on Wednesday, February 19, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Eldon Mitchell placed second, followed by Gloria Selby, third, and Nancy Fox, fourth. Three tables were played.
