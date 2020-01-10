Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Fred Masters had high score on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club with Fran Masters placing second. Rounding out the top three players on Monday was Duay O’Neil in third place. Three tables were played.
Community Center Bridge Club
Duay O’Neil had high score on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Community Center Bridge Club. Nancy Fox placed second, Wendy Sams came in third, and Janet Porter nailed the fourth place spot. Three tables were played.
