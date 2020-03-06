Newport Duplicate Bridge Club
Christine Lovelace took home a win to Oak Grove on Monday, March 2, in play at the Newport Duplicate Bridge Club. Art Beil placed second, followed by Eldon Mitchell in third. Three tables were played.
Community Center Bridge Club
Gail Morgan claimed victory on Wednesday, March 5, in competition at the Community Center Bridge Club with a fantastic score of 6,070. Joan Britt came in second, Gloria Selby was third, and Lou Strand rounded out the top players in fourth place.
