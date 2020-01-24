NEWPORT—When a person turns 100 years old, it’s cause for celebration, and that’s just what the family of Elizabeth McCamy Bandy did this past November.
Elizabeth McCamy Bandy celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 10, 2019 with a party at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
She was born in Morristown on Nov. 10, 1919, a daughter of Jacob Henry and Gladys (Dyer) McCamy and grew up in Greene County where she attended Mohawk and McDonald Elementary Schools and graduated from Greeneville High School.
She remembers the birth of her younger sister, Virginia Pauline, 98 years ago. Her sister was an honored guest at the celebration and reminded everyone that Mrs. Bandy is the older of the two.
Shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the honoree married Wallace Jerome Bandy. The couple had two daughters: Linda Bandy Proffitt (Joe, Jr.) who resides in Newport and Vana Bandy Valentine (Robert) who lives in Virginia. Her immediate family also includes four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a longtime employee of Parks-Belk in Newport, when it stood on the corner of Baer Avenue and stretched from Main Street to Broadway. Among the guests at her birthday celebration were her former manager Frank Bible, who recently turned 97, and fellow employee Pat Harer.
