Dr. Ken and Carol Johnson of Newport and Shawn and Karen Million of Papillion, Nebraska are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Dr. Elizabeth Carol Johnson and Adrian Joseph (A.J.) Million.
Elizabeth is a 2008 graduate of Cocke County High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources. She received her Doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016. Dr. Johnson is currently serving as the Assistant Director of Outreach and Engagement for the International Council for Veterinary Assessment (ICVA) in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, Dr Johnson has resumed her practice of clinical veterinary care with Lap of Love, providing hospice and end-of-life care to beloved pets in their homes.
A.J. is a 2008 graduate of Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, and a 2012 graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Administration. A.J. received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center in Baton Rouge in 2015. A.J. is currently an associate attorney with Troutman Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elizabeth and AJ will be married in Knoxville, Saturday, January 4, 2020. Invitations have been sent. RSVPs are appreciated by November 30, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.