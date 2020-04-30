Run for the Wall: The 32nd annual Run for the Wall, which brings hundreds of motorcyclists through Hartford each year, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglas Cherokee seeking children for Head Start: Children for the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority Head Start programs in Cocke County are being sought. Head Start serves children who are or who will be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 15, 2020, and who meet certain eligibility requirements set by federal guidelines. Head Start began in 1965 and is currently operated by the Department of Health and Human Services as a program for preschoolers. The program is also interested in the recruitment of children with disabilities or other health impairments that require special education and/or related services. For more information or to enter a child, call 423-623-3287 or 423-623-2516.
Empower Cocke County: The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature, plus free children’s books and stuffed animals for any children. The store is open Thursday—Saturday from 10-3.
LIHEAP applications being accepted: Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes: New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Free meals for senior citizens: Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Child/Adult Care Food Program: Telamon Corporation TN Head Start Program’s Bybee Center, 144 Bybee Road, Newport, and 3-D Day Care, 211 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability based on USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
