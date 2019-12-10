Christmas Concert
Classical Strings of Cocke County will present a Christmas concert on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2331 Early Rd., just off Hwy. 321. The theme is “Joy.” All are welcome; admission is free.
Lunch with Santa
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Stokely Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 14, to have lunch with children through grade 6 at noon. Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be served, and each child will receive a free book. Afterwards, everyone is invited to have a curbside spot for the Newport Christmas parade! An adult must accompany the child/children. The annual event is sponsored Library Friends and Cosby Academy students.
Christmas luncheon
The Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center will host a holiday luncheon Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Newport Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hedrick Dr. (across from Cocke County High School), for all senior citizens, plus special guests, local law enforcement and emergency personnel. These include both Newport and Cocke County Mayors, Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff Department, both city and county Fire Departments, all county volunteer fire departments, all emergency personnel, and the District Attorney and judicial personnel. There will be no formal program. Please rsvp by Dec. 13 to 423-623-7296, extension 4, so final plans can be made.
Holiday personal care bags
For the third year, the Cocke County Office for Aging/Senior Center will provide 50 bags filled with personal care items for local senior citizens. Needed items include bar soap, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, combs, men’s handkerchiefs, shaving cream and razors for men, kleenex, toilet paper, men’s/women’s socks, towels/washcloths, and other items. Anyone wishing ton contribute items may drop them off at the ETHRA office, 440 Eastern Plaza Shopping Center, Newport. Bags will be prepared at next ElderWatch meeting, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. at the ETHRA office. All contributions and help are appreciated.
Library Friends Pecan Sales
Pecan sales are underway. Library Friends of Cocke County now have pecans for your holiday baking needs. Currently they are available at Stokely Memorial Library, the Newport Plain Talk, Petals Florist, Health Star Internal Medicine, and Newport Federal Bank. They are $10 per bag and are pecan halves. For more information, call 865-322-0239.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature, plus free children’s books and stuffed animals for any children. The store is open Thursday—Saturday from 10-3.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Child/Adult Care Food Program
Telamon Corporation TN Head Start Program’s Bybee Center, 144 Bybee Road, Newport, and 3-D Day Care, 211 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability based on USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
