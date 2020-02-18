Buy strawberries to help CCHS Football Team
The Spurs Up Booster Club is taking orders for fresh strawberries as a fundraiser for the Cocke County High School Football Team. Full flats are $25; half flats are $15. Deadline to order is Feb. 18. Delivery is expected the last week of February or first of March. To order, call Carlene Robinson at 423-608-3218.
Dandridge Senior Center
The Dandridge Senior Center will host their annual corned beef/cabbage dinner on Friday, March 13, from 4:00—7:00 p.m. (or until food sold out). Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available from center members or may be purchased at door. Carry-outs will be available, starting at 4 p.m. The menu also includes potatoes, carrots, soda bread, dessert, and drink. Proceeds help with center’s expenses. The center is located behind People’s Bank, 917 Elliott Ferry Rd., Dandridge. For more information, call 865-397-7605.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature, plus free children’s books and stuffed animals for any children. The store is open Thursday—Saturday from 10-3.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Child/Adult Care Food Program
Telamon Corporation TN Head Start Program’s Bybee Center, 144 Bybee Road, Newport, and 3-D Day Care, 211 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability based on USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
