Valentine Day deliveries at CCHS
Cocke County High School will NOT accept Valentine Day deliveries to the school, EXCEPT through local licensed florists. Florists will be given an allotted time and place in a secure area for deliveries. No deliveries will be accepted through the main office. No non-business floral/gift deliveries will be accepted. No balloons/stuffed animals will be accepted. Deliveries will only be accepted on Thursday, Feb. 13. Cocke County schools will not be in session on Friday, Feb. 14. No exceptions will be made.
Ageless Hall of Fame
Nominations are being accepted for the second annual Ageless Hall of Fame Celebration. Nominees must be older adults setting the bar for volunteerism in their community. Sixteen honorees, ages 60 and up, will be selected. All nominations will be reviewed by a committee made up of each county’s leaders and human service agencies. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 14, 2020. For more information, call 8 65-824-4301 or email events@schas.org. The celebration will be May 14, 2020, at Bridgewater Place in Knoxville.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature, plus free children’s books and stuffed animals for any children. The store is open Thursday—Saturday from 10-3.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Child/Adult Care Food Program
Telamon Corporation TN Head Start Program’s Bybee Center, 144 Bybee Road, Newport, and 3-D Day Care, 211 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability based on USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
