COCKE COUNTY—The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Cocke County has increased to 13 according to the TN Department of Health.
The good news comes in the fact that of those 13 cases, 10 individuals have now recovered from the virus.
Numbers in surrounding counties are also increase as Gov. Bill Lee's stay at home order is set to expire on April 30.
Green County has 37 cases with 24 recoveries, and two deaths from COVID-19.
Hamblem, which has seen the fewest cases, is now at 13 with five individuals reporting as recovered. They too have seen two deaths from the virus.
Jefferson County sits with 17 cases of the virus, with 13 of those having recovered.
Sevier County has been hard hit with 33 reported cases of COVID-19. They are reporting 23 recoveries, but have seen one death due to the virus.
Tennessee now has 7,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Date shows there have been 166 deaths from the virus.
Over 114,000 individuals across the state have been tested for the virus.
Gov. Lee has recently pushed for each citizen to be tested as plans to reopen Tennessee will come within the next week.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said she is waiting to receive guidance from Lee's office about the various phases of the state's plan.
She encourages all citizens to continue to make wise choices to help limit the spread of the virus.
