COCKCE COUNTY—All areas and departments of the county government are functioning under modified conditions. The goal is to continue providing safe and professional services in each county department.
Officials anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic will disrupt the normal functioning of the community and pledge their commitment to the health and safety of employees and the citizens in the county.
Officials are taking special, calculated measures to ensure safety, slow the spread of the virus and still provide all the services and assistance needed.
All offices of the courthouse and courthouse annex will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is limiting the number on entryways into these facilities and screening temperatures for employees and citizens entering.
"We are asking people to conduct business over the phone or online when applicable," County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said.
The contact numbers for all the departments can be found at http://www.cockecountytn.gov/. Some of the services that can be handled over the phone or online are:
Requesting Deed information
Vehicle Registration Renewal
Driver License Renewal
"The number of cases in Tennessee and across the United States is ticking upwards, as is the anxiety of the people in our community. It is inevitable that we will see a case here in our own county. However, there are some things we can do."
• Stay home when possible
• Wash hands often and do not touch your face
• The CDC considers the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung diseases to be at a higher risk of being infected with the Coronavirus. If you are in a lower risk group, reach out to your high risk neighbors and community members and ask if they need help with picking up groceries or medicines. We don’t want to completely isolate folks so sometimes the help can come in the form of a phone call to simply check on someone.
• Stay up to date on your news stations, and please get your information from reliable sources.
• Stop bulk buying and panic purchasing.
• If you feel you have the symptoms of the Coronavirus, call your primary care physicians and they will give you detailed information on how to proceed.
• If you find yourself uncertain, without the basic things that you need to self-quarantine, or if you are in need of specific assistance, please call 423-623-8791 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or 423-721-0029 during non-business hours.
“We may never know for sure if we have over-reacted to the events related to COVID-19. However, if we don’t respond adequately, timely and with a concerted effort, we will learn that immediately.”
