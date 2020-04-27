Many people react differently to stressful situations. COVID-19 is bringing multiple stressors to individuals and families right now. Emotions can be anxiety, worry, concern, fear, anger, or many others. Many families, businesses, and communities have changed their entire routines to ensure their health and safety.
Here are five tips for taking care of your mental health during this global pandemic.
1. Create a regular routine. You will probably have to create a brand-new routine than you are accustomed to. For example, you may have more free time in the mornings if you are no longer having to commute to work. Try setting a routine for physical activity, regular meal times, working, and leisure time.
2. Set boundaries. Set boundaries for time spent on certain things. Whether it be time spent on social media or time spent “working from home” set boundaries to ensure you balance your time and care for your mental health.
3. Be aware of stress. This could be mental, emotional, or financial stress. Be aware of your stress and identify ways to cope. This could be going on a walk, journaling, or creating a new family budget.
4. Keep healthy habits. Physical health is connected to mental health. Avoid using tobacco, alcohol, or any other drugs to manage stress and difficult emotions. Try to eat balanced meals that include fruits and vegetables. Get plenty of rest and physical activity.
5. Stay connected. It is important to stay connected to friends and family even though we need to stay physically distant. Take advantage of technology by using text, phone calls, video chats, and other useful apps to stay connected. If you want to limit technology usage then try writing an old fashion letter and mail it.
