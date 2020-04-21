COCKE COUNTY—The TN Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for the state early Monday afternoon.
Cocke County’s case county remains at 11, with five of those individuals having already recovered from the virus.
More than 145 citizens have been tested.
The cases in Green County continue to rise as 35 people have now tested positive.
Of those cases, more than 20 are reporting as recovered. Two deaths have also been recorded.
Hamblen County now sits at eight cases. More than half of those who have had the virus in that county have since recovered. The county has also reported one death from COVID-19.
Jefferson County remains at 16 with 13 of those cases now reporting as recovered.
Sevier has increased by four cases up from 22 to 26. Data shows that 23 individuals from that county have recovered from the virus. They too have reported one death.
Tennessee now has 7,238 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 152 deaths have occurred.
The total number of tests has now exceeded 100,000. The number of recoveries is now listed at 3,575.
Hospitalizations due to the virus stand at 730 as of April 20.
