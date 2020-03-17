COSBY—Cosby Elementary School teachers have prepared instructional materials for every child so that learning may continue during the time local schools are closed because of the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, March 17, between 2:00–6 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 18, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., families may pick up the instructional materials in the elementary school gym. The school will also have library books and meals for distribution.

