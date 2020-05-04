COCKE COUNTY—The COVID-19 count in Cocke County has increased to 19 according to data released by the TN Department of Health.
Of those 19 cases, 16 are reporting as recovered, leaving just three active cases.
A total of 503 tests have been performed so far on county residents.
The numbers across the state have increased dramatically as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee stands at 13,502.
The number of deaths has also increased to 219.
Over 211,000 individuals have been tested across the state.
Numbers continue to increase in surrounding counties as more of the state’s guidelines are being lifted.
Sevier County now has 58 confirmed cases, of which 39 have now recovered. They have also reported one death from COVID-19.
Greene County has the second highest number of cases in the area with 43. A total 35 have recovered in that county, while two individuals have died from the virus.
Numbers in Hamblen County are increasing as they have reported their 22 confirmed case of the virus.
Of those cases, 14 have now recovered. Hamblen has also reported two deaths.
Nearly 1.2 million cases have been reported across the country, and close to 69,000 deaths have occurred.
More than 3.5 million cases have been confirmed worldwide with nearly 250,000 people having died from COVID-19.
