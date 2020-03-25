NEWPORT—Due to cautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are no longer allowed in Newport Medical Center until further notice.
The restrictions apply to other Tennova hospitals in East Tennessee, including North Knoxville Medical Center, Turkey Creek Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and LaFollette Medical Center.
Ann Metz, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Tennova said, “We appreciate your understanding as the nation works to control the spread of the virus.”
The following special considerations will be made:
· Visiting a loved one for end-of-life care
· A visitor vital to the care of the patient (unique communication needs, language barriers)
· Patients coming for surgery or testing may have one caregiver accompany them
· Women giving birth may have one birthing partner, doula or caregiver (North Knoxville Medical Center and Newport Medical Center)
“Other providers in the area are implementing similar practices and we are asking for the community’s understanding and compliance.”
