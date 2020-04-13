COCKE COUNTY—A total of five individuals have now tested positive for COVID-19.
A fourth person tested positive over the weekend, and the fifth was added to the list on Monday according to data provided by the TN Health Department.
The county has seen a sudden rise in cases over the past week and a half as have many of the surrounding counties.
Greene County has 27 reported cases, but 18 have since recovered from the virus. One individual passed away during the initial onset of the virus in mid March.
Jefferson County has 16 cases with half of those having already recovered from their illness.
Hamblen County has six reported cases with half of those already being in recovery. They too have seen one death from the virus.
Of the five cases in Cocke County, one individual has now recovered.
A large number of tests have been performed in the county with 105 coming back with negative results.
New numbers come in daily as local health departments perform more tests.
Over 5,600 cases have been confirmed across the state, with over 100 individuals dying from the virus.
The numbers in major cities continue to increase.
Knoxville has 173 reported cases, Davidson County has over 1,200 and Shelby County has 1,331.
Demographics show the average age of those individuals that have tested positive is 46-years-old.
The 21-30 age group has seen the most cases with 1,155. That is followed closely by the 51-60 category, which has 1,047.
To this point, a total of 76,195 tests have been performed across the state.
Medical professionals asked Governor Bill Lee to extend the stay-at-home order to further control the spread for the remaining weeks in April.
The governor spoke briefly Monday afternoon saying the order would be extended until April 30.
Lee said more information will be released on Wednesday, including plans for the state’s schools.
The governor said officials are working on plans that will allow businesses to reopen in May.
