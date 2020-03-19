NEWPORT—In the wake of the COVID-19 virus concerns, more and more closings, cancellations, and postponements have been announced.
All four local Cocke County libraries—Cosby Community, Del Rio (Marie Ellison Memorial), Parrottsville, and Stokely Memorial—will be closed starting Friday, March 20, and continuing through Friday, March 31. Board member Pat Mason, in making the announcement, said on Wednesday, “The board regrets having to take this action and hopes the loyal and faithful patrons of the library system in Cocke County will not be adversely inconvenienced during this time of concern for public health and safety.”
Several church-related activities have been either cancelled or postponed. Revival services, set to begin at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Del Rio on March 30, have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The East TN Methodist Men’s Club members have cancelled a country breakfast which they had planned to have.
Government activities continue to be curtailed. The CLB Purchasing Committee meeting, set for March 23, has been cancelled, as has the CLB Town Hall meeting, which had been scheduled for March 28.
The Cocke County High School Spring Bazaar, planned for March 21, has been cancelled. The Newport Kiwanis Club has cancelled its program featuring Gerry Izzy on March 26 and its annual pancake supper on April 4.
Celebrate Life Cancer Support group has cancelled its March meeting. Also cancelling their March 28 meeting is the Jonesborough Genealogical Society.
The Newport Utilities Board of Directors will not meet Tuesday, March 24.
A fundraising dinner at St. James Community Center on March 28 has been called off.
The March meeting of the Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Grief Support Group has been cancelled, as has the April meeting of the Smoky Mountain Mineral Society.
