COCKE COUNTY—The TN Department of Health has reported a total of 11,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have been 204 deaths from the virus.
A total of 186,132 citizens have been tested for COVID-19.
Locally, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Of those cases, 14 are reporting as recovered from the virus.
There have been 415 tests performed on county residents.
Of the surrounding counties, Sevier has seen the highest number of infections with 49 cases. Twenty-nine individuals have since recovered from the virus.
There has been one death in Sevier County.
The second highest number of infections comes from Greene County, which has reported 44 cases.
A total of 35 have recovered, while two deaths have been reported.
Hamblen County sits with 18 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11 have now recovered. Hamblen has also seen two deaths from the virus.
The United States now has over 1.1 million COVID-19 cases. A total of 64,742 deaths have been reported.
White House officials projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths, even with social distancing restrictions, but they have since lowered the expected figure considerably.
