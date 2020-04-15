COCKE COUNTY—Cases of COVID-19 in the county have now risen to seven according to data provided by the TN Health Department.
The department reports that of those seven cases, three individuals have now recovered from the virus leaving just four active cases.
Cases are still being reported in surrounding counties as the state hopes the peak has already occurred.
Greene County has 27 cases with 19 individuals having recovered. The county has also reported two deaths due to the virus.
There have been 16 cases in Jefferson County with nine individuals reported as recovered.
Sevier has a total of 22 cases with 18 recoveries being reported.
Hamblen County has only two active cases according to reports, with six total cases, four recoveries and one death from the virus.
A total of 6,079 cases have been reported across the state.
The number of deaths in Tennessee due to Coronavirus is at 135.
There has been a fairly even distribution of female and male patients. A total of 2,993 females have contracted the virus to 2,703 males.
Over 3,400 individuals did not need hospitalization due to their illness. Of the reported cases, 633 were treated at Tennessee hospitals. Outcomes are still pending for over 1,700 cases.
Over 78,000 tests have been given to citizens across the state.
At the national level over 615,000 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the U.S.
A total of 26,211 deaths have occurred.
Over 2 million confirmed cases have been reported worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.