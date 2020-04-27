COCKE COUNTY—The TN Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon.
Tennessee now has 9,918 confirmed cases. There have been 184 deaths from the virus.
A strong push in testing has put the overall number of tests for Tennessee at 154,402.
The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Cocke County remains at 14.
The good news comes in the fact that of those 14 cases, 13 individuals have now recovered from the virus.
Numbers in surrounding counties have stayed steady over the weekend.
Green County has 41 cases with 27 recoveries, and two deaths from COVID-19.
Hamblen, which had seen the fewest cases, is now at 16 with five individuals reporting as recovered. They too have seen two deaths from the virus.
Jefferson County sits with 18 cases of the virus, with 13 of those having recovered.
Sevier County has been hard hit with 46 reported cases of COVID-19. They are reporting 27 recoveries, but have seen one death due to the virus.
The greatest number of cases has come from the 21-30 age group. There have been 1,913 cases for that category.
Individuals in the 31-70 age bracket account for 5,969 cases.
Updated figures show that more males across the state have now tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 5,033 cases have been confirmed in male patients. The total number of cases in females stands at 4,568.
U.S. cases overall are nearing 1 million according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over 3 million cases have been confirmed globally.
