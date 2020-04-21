COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reports that there are no indications that COVID-19 is a foodborne illness. It cannot be passed to others through food. However, we can use some food safety recommendations when ordering take out to ensure we are staying safer at home.
Restaurants have been given guidance on best practices to keep their employees and customers safe and still continue business. As consumers supporting local businesses we can continue to maintain social distancing when picking up meals to go. We can always wash our hands after touching the packaging our food comes in. As always, be sure to wash your hands before eating.
Here are some tips for eating healthy while eating take out and supporting local businesses.
When ordering off of a menu look for descriptive words to determine how heathy the food is.
Terms like “crispy, fried, battered, creamy, cheesy” often mean that the meal is higher in fat and calories. Limit items that are in this category to one per meal. Healthier options may include words like “baked, grilled, roasted, and steamed”.
Consider vegetables or fruit as a side item. Limit extra sauces or gravies. These often add additional calories and fat to our meals. Rethink your drink- sugar sweetened beverages give us a lot of calories and little nutritional value. Choose water or unsweetened drinks.
Try to eat food off of dinner plates rather than to go containers. You can plate your food with the appropriate portion size then save the rest of the meal for later.
Healthy meals packed full of vitamins and minerals are a great way to keep our bodies healthy. Eating meals together as a family is another way to reduce stress and keep us healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.