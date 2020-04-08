COCKE COUNTY—The second COVID-19 case in Cocke County was confirmed Tuesday afternoon according to records provided by the TN Department of Health.
The department and local health practitioners have kept the identity of the two infected individuals confidential.
As of Wednesday, April 8, 80 others from across the county had been tested for the virus with negative results.
Cocke County’s number remains low as cases continue to grow in surrounding counties.
Greene County now has 18 reported cases and one death from the virus.
Sevier County has 18 cases as well, and Jefferson County’s total has climbed to 10.
Reported cases in Hamblen County remains at four.
A total of 4,138 individuals have tested positive across the state.
Recent numbers show that 72 people have died from the virus.
A stay-at-home order is still in place for Tennessee until April 14.
Individuals that may be experiencing Coronavirus symptoms should call their health care provider before seeking treatment.
The Cocke County Health Department and primary care physicians have tests available.
If your symptoms are severe feel free to call the emergency room at Newport Medical Center.
Social distancing continues to be the most effective way to fight the spread of the virus.
Individuals should remain 6 feet apart from one another. Residents should continue to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
The TN Department of Health offers these important reminders:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing. Do not touch your face with unwashed hands.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue and immediately throw it away.
• Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high-touch surfaces regularly.
• Avoiding unnecessary travel.
• Stay away from people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
