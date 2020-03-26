NEWPORT—As the threat of COVID-19 deepens, many area businesses and services have either closed temporarily or altered their hours and methods of service. Others continue to operate on the “business as usual” precept.
The Newport/Cocke County Chamber of Commerce has issued a list of businesses and services and their hours of operation.
Those doing business as usual include Accuforce (now hiring to fill vacancies), Brockwell Construction, Country Living Realty, Fast Pace Urgent Care (Call if regarding COVID-19 symptoms), Fisher Insurance Agency, Flowers By Wilma (drop delivery available), GFL Environmental, K&K Signs, ReVIDA Recovery Center, Smoky Mountain River Rat (pre-season schedule), The Mustard Seed, Volunteer Party Rentals, WNPC & Thunder Country.
Other businesses as that customers contact either by telephone or via email.
They include Angela Huskey Grooms—State Farm Insurance, Cocke County Partnership, Eric Varner—State Farm Insurance, Farm Bureau, Foust Screen Designs, K&S Bookkeeping (or by appointment), KF Security Guard, Inc., Max-A-Tax, and McSween, McSween, & Greene, PLLC.
Local banks announcing changes include the following:
Commercial Bank – drive-thru suggested, but lobby open; First Horizon Bank, drive-thru only; lobby by appointment; and Newport Federal Bank: Main Branch—drive thru only; Cosby Hwy. Branch—drive-thru only; downtown branch: temporarily closed.
Lowland Credit Union is drive-thru only.
Many area restaurants and eateries have adapted their hours and services during this time.
They include Arby’s (drive-thru), Bryant Town Doughnuts (drive-thru), Cajun Voodoo BBQ (to go only), Carver’s (restaurant closed temporarily; barn open), China 1 (temporarily closed), Deb’s Drive-in (temporarily closed); East TN Coffee Company (curbside/takeout only); Grease Rack (carry-out only; Wednesday—Saturday); Jabo’s Pharmacy & Grill (curbside; grill takeout); KFC (drive-thru only); McDonald’s (drive-thru only); Monterrey Mexican Restaurant (closed until April 6); Rustic Cow (curbside/takeout); Subway: Cosby Hwy. (drive-thru; order online; free delivery to businesses); Wal-Mart (to-go only); Donna Jo’s Market (to go only); Tastebudz (curbside/takeout; delivery within 5 miles); The Woodshed (closed until April 6); and Wendy’s (drive-thru only).
Other businesses and firms have announced the following:
Jewelry Connection: curbside service available
Wilson Sav-Mor Drugs: curbside only
Jabo’s Pharmacy: curbside only
Animal Crackers: curbside upon request
Hampton Inn/Holiday Inn Express: several common areas closed; to-go breakfast only; modified housekeeping services
Food City: 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.: at-risk customers encouraged to shop between 7:00–8:00 a.m.
Walmart: 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Our Place: day-to-day changes
Safe Harbor CAC – limiting therapy appointments; interviews for emergency cases only
ALPS Adult Day Services: closed until safe to reopen
Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center: closed until April 30
Niswonger PAC: shows cancelled or postponed through April
Victory Lanes Bowling: closed until safe to reopen
Newport Cinema 4: closed until safe to reopen
Newport Community Center: closed
Newport Medical Center: visitors no longer allowed in hospital; call 423-623-2200 for special considerations
Ober Gatlinburg: closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.